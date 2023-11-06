Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 121,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.35. 543,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

