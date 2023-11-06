Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.37 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.