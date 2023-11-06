Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is AMI Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.24. 2,282,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.