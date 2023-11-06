Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

