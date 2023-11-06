Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,694. The company has a market capitalization of $320.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

