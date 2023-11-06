Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Boosted by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $48.12. 2,356,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

