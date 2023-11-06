Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. 2,696,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,250. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

