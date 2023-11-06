Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,103. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

