Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 674,929 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. 1,579,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

