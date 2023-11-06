Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.92. 65,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 463,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,347,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,163,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

