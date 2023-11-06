Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 8,724 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Ventas Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,412.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.