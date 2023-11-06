Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 4,730 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $727,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.7% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,006.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 56.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $442.88 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.