Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

