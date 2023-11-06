Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $209.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $215.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.11 and its 200 day moving average is $190.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

