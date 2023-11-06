Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $68.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

