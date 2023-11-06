Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $188.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

