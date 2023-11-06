Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 6.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73. 4,110,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,605,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $622.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,601,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

