Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,045 shares during the period. Visteon accounts for approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $26,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Visteon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.90. 38,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,512. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.63.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

