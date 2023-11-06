Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 980,621 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.32% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $45,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

VNO stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

