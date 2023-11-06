Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.61. The company had a trading volume of 306,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,227. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

