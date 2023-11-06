Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $291,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

