Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $168.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

