Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.6 %

DIN traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 137.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

