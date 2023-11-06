Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Raised by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Digital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Western Digital by 260.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after buying an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Up 2.0 %

WDC stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

