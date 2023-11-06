Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.32

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 287896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.