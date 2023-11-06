XML Financial LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $244.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average of $235.20. The company has a market cap of $454.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

