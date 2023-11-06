XML Financial LLC Acquires 5,737 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Saul Centers worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BFS opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $882.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.48%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $293,043.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,014.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BFS. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

