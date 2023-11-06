XML Financial LLC Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

REGN opened at $816.90 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $821.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $907.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

