XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

