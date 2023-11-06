XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.