XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,921 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

