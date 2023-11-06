XML Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RF opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

