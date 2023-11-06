XML Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NVS stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

