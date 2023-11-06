XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $368.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

