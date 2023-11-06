XML Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOCT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS BOCT opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

