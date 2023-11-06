XML Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

