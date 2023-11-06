XML Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 37.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 116.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

