XML Financial LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

View Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

BX stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.