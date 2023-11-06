XML Financial LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

