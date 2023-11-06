XML Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

