XML Financial LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,921 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETX opened at $17.18 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

