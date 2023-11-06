XML Financial LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

