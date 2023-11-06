XML Financial LLC Has $873,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 700.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.37 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

