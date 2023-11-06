XML Financial LLC Has $916,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

