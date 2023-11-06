XML Financial LLC Has $932,000 Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $808.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 384.64, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -573.31%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

