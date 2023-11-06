XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.18 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

