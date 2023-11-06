XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $241.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar



Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

