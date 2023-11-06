XML Financial LLC Invests $1.96 Million in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NSA opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

