XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $253.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.23. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

