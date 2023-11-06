XML Financial LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

